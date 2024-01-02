Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about what is considered public domain in 2024, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and the brawl between bikers and a ‘90210’ star. They also share details about the death of Ana Ofelia Murguía, holiday weekend box office numbers, and highlights from New Years Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction