Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about more allegations against Russell Brand, the progress of the writers strike, and Oliver Anthony’s new agent. They also talk about Sophie Turner’s legal case against Joe Jonas, Dean’s movie reviews, and things to do this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Sophie Turner, Russell Brand, and Oliver Anthony
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
