Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the boycott of “Avatar,” the “Black Adam” comic shelved, and the Ladies of the 80’s reunion. They also share details about the death of a “General Hospital” actress, Dave Grohl’s “Hanukkah Sessions,” and what’s new on streaming services.

