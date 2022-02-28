Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: SNL, SAG Awards, and Green Day

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about The SAG Award winners and Michael Keaton’s mishap. He also discussed SNL’s tribute to Ukraine, Ryan Reynolds’ and Blake Lively’s fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, this weekend’s box office ratings, and his interview with Garth Brooks.
