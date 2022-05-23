Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discussed Dave Chappelle’s attacker coming forward, weekend box office numbers, and the Kardashian-Barker wedding. They also talked about the Saturday Night Live season finale, Mick Jagger’s comments about Harry Styles, and Ricky Martin’s new Apple TV+ series.

