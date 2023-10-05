Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Saturday Night Live’s return, Kevin Spacey’s heart scare, and Frankie Valli’s supposed last tour. They also discuss another lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and Dean’s interview with William Friedkin.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: SNL, Kevin Spacey, and Frankie Valli
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
