Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss why ‘Jeopardy’ is postponing their ‘Tournament of Champions,’ the death of Sinéad O’Connor, and an update on Kevin Spacey’s trial. They also talk about a possible new relationship for Ariana Grande, Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday celebration, and Dean’s interview with Ken Jeong and John Cho.

