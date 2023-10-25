Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about the Eagles stop at the United Center, the states who search Taylor Swift the most, and the house from ‘Halloween’ for sale. They also talk about the death of Richard Roundtree, WGN Radio’s Silver Dome Awards, and what’s new on streaming services.

