Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about who will portray Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic, the release of a trailer for an Amy Winehouse biopic, and Jeremy Renner’s return to work. They also share details about nominees for movie awards, George Carlin’s artificial intelligence comedy show, and Dean’s interview with Kevin Hart.

From 2011: