Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about a big concert event coming to Chicago in the summer of 2024, what Michael J. Fox has to say about Matthew Perry, and why R. Kelly is filing a privacy lawsuit. They also discuss the possibility of a ‘Seinfeld’ reunion and when we could see a live action movie featuring Wile E. Coyote.

