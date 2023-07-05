Dean Richards, WGN’s Entertainment reporter, is out on assignment, but he did leave his recommendations for the stuff to watch that is premiering on streaming services this week. With Dean out, a senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cindy Pearlman, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the latest in entertainment news. Cindy talks about how Adele is warning audiences about throwing anything on stage. Cindy also shares some tidbits from the interview she had with Samuel L. Jackson.

