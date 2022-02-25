Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Sally Kellerman, Garth Brooks, and Dean’s movie reviews

FILE – Sally Kellerman arrives at the premiere of “The Danish Girl” at Regency Village Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, in Los Angeles. Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actor who played “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 army comedy “MASH,” died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at age 84. Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean discussed Sean Penn’s documentary, conductor Valery Gergiev absence from the upcoming Carnegie Hall shows, and Sally Kellerman’s death. He also talked about Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s reconciliation, Garth Brooks tickets, and Dean’s weekly movie reviews.

