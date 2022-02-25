Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Sally Kellerman, Garth Brooks, and Dean’s movie reviews

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation does not discriminate. Just like it's squeezing everybody's wallet, it's hitting almost every investment in a retirement account.

Stocks have been shaky this year, with the S&P 500 at one point dropping more than 10% from its record, mostly because of inflation worries. Bond prices have also tumbled. Before gold's recent spurt due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the metal with a reputation as an inflation protector was coming off its worst year in the last six, even though inflation surged to the highest level in generations.