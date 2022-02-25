Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Sally Kellerman, Garth Brooks, and Dean’s movie reviews

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean discussed Sean Penn’s documentary, conductor Valery Gergiev absence from the upcoming Carnegie Hall shows, and Sally Kellerman’s death. He also talked about Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s reconciliation, Garth Brooks tickets, and Dean’s weekly movie reviews.
