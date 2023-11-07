Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean give an update on the SAG-AFTRA strike, the renewal of ‘The Bear’ for a third season, and who Matthew Perry would choose to play himself in a movie. They also talk about James Corden’s new gig at Sirius XM, Boy George on Broadway, and Dean’s interview with Jay Leno.

