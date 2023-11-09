Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and where you can watch the next Republican Debate. They also share highlights from the CMA Awards and Travis Kelce’s trip to Argentina with Taylor Swift.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: SAG-AFTRA, CMA Awards, and NewsNation
by: Hayley Boyd
