Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about who will be the next “Wheel of Fortune” host and why the lawsuit against Eric Ferguson was dropped. They also share details about the death of Julian Sands, another concert disruption, and Mel Brooks’ 97th birthday.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Ryan Seacrest, Julian Sands, and Pink
by: Hayley Boyd
