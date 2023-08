Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the Amy Winehouse book that will be released later this month, Britney Spears’ recent statement about her divorce, and the possibility of an ‘*NSYNC’ reunion. They also share details about the death of ‘This Is Us’ star, Ron Cephas Jones, and the 2023 Ribfest winners.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction