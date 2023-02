Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr joining some new Rolling Stones recordings, more from the NAACP Awards, and the show that HBO Max canceled. They also talk about Nashville’s tribute to Leslie Jordan, what’s new on streaming services, and what Dean is cooking on WGN TV.

