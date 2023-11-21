Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Rolling Stones tour announcement and David Letterman’s appearance with Stephen Colbert. They also discuss the success of the Kelce Brothers’ Christmas recording, Dean’s interview with Hannah Waddingham, and John Hamm’s special effects on ‘Fargo.’

