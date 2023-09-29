Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the reason for increased ticket sales of this weekend’s Chiefs-Jets game, where you can watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and a new song from the Rolling Stones. They also talk about the People’s Choice Country Music Awards recipients, new movie releases, and things to do this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Rock & Roll HOF, Taylor Swift, and the Rolling Stones
by: Hayley Boyd
