Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about a popular Chicago company that’s closing, highlights of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and Taylor Swift’s record-breaking achievement. They also talk about Kourtney Kardashian’s new baby and Dean’s interview with Henry Winkler.

