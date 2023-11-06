Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about a popular Chicago company that’s closing, highlights of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and Taylor Swift’s record-breaking achievement. They also talk about Kourtney Kardashian’s new baby and Dean’s interview with Henry Winkler.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Rock & Roll HOF, Taylor Swift, and Henry Winkler
by: Hayley Boyd
