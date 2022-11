Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WGN Radio host Bob Sirott provides the latest news in entertainment. Bob talked about the weekend box office numbers and shared Dean’s interview with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor José Tenoch Mejía. He also discusses the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Queen Elizabeth’s secret celebrity friend.