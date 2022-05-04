Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed Dave Chappelle’s incident, the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and Ravinia tickets. He also talked about Kim Kardashian’s tribute gone wrong, Post Malone’s baby announcement, and what to watch.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dave Chappelle, and Ravinia
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
