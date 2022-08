Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talked about the death of Robin Eurich from ‘Bozo’s Circus,’ and claims of Edie McClurg’s abuse. They also discussed Prince’s estate settlement, the reboot of ‘Working Girl,’ Nick Cannon’s waterpark takeover, and Dean’s new summer recipe.

