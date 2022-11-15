Dean Richards, WGN’s entertainment reporter, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the latest news and gossip from Hollywood. Dean shares details on Pete Davidson’s new relationship with super model Emily Ratajkowski, Jay Leno’s recovery after being severely burned, and Christina Applegate getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dean also addresses Roberta Flack’s diagnosis of ALS, the death of ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, John Aniston, and Robert Downey Jr.’s tribute to his father in the Netflix documentary, ‘Sr.’

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction