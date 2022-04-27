Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. It was announced that Robert Pattinson will return as “The Batman”, concerts coming to Chicago, what’s new in home video this week, and more!
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Robert Pattinson will return as the ‘The Batman’
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)