Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about informal test results for Matthew Perry, Tyler Christopher’s death, and the progress of the SAG-AFTRA strike. They also discuss Robert De Niro’s outburst in court, the movie that broke a record on Peacock, and new shows on streaming services.

