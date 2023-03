Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Cindy Pearlman, filling in for Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to discuss Jonathan Majors’ new projects, “Cocaine Bear’s” box office success, and the debut of “Daisy Jones & The Six.” She also shares details about a “Stranger Things” play in England and Rob Lowe’s debut in Netflix’s “Unstable.” We also get Dean’s review of “Creed III” and late night TV monologues.

