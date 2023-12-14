Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about Netflix’s ‘Most Watched’ list, the new ‘Good Times’ animated series, the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ trailer, and why Megyn Kelly calls for a boycott against Taylor Swift. They also talk about Luke Combs’ apology to a fan, the 2024 Riot Fest dates, and Dean’s interview with Timothée Chalamet.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Riot Fest, Netflix, and Timothée Chalamet
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
