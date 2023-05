Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Ray Liotta’s cause of death, an update on the Writers’ strike, why CBS uncanceled S.W.A.T., and TV ratings for King Charles III’s coronation. They also share details about Ringo Starr’s new tour, a musical coming to Chicago, and Dean’s interview with Jennifer Lopez.

