Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about Ricky Martin’s lawsuit against his nephew, the reboot of a popular children’s TV show, and new content on Disney+. They also talked about the first group of Emmy Awards presenters, a musical coming to Broadway for Muhammed Ali, and the premiere of Cabaret ZaZou’s ‘Luminere.’

