Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed Ricky Gervais’ efforts for the coyote in Cook County, an investigation into a possible DUI for Anne Heche, and hints at Steve Martin’s retirement. They also talked about a price increase for Disney+, Madonna on The Tonight Show, and Dean’s interview with Robert Pine.

