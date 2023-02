Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the deaths of Richard Belzer and Stella Stevens, Tom Sizemore’s brain aneurism, and “Ant-Man’s” success in the box office. They also discuss the BAFTA Awards, why Adele and Ed Sheeran will not be performing at King Charles’ coronation, and Dean’s interview with Keri Russell.

