Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Rick Kogan, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared his review of Sean Hayes’ “Good Night, Oscar” that is now showing at the Goodman Theatre. Later on, Rick and Dean talk about Andy Warhol’s painting of “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” going up for auction.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Review of ‘Good Night, Oscar’ and Andy Warhol’s ‘Marilyn’ to be auctioned
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
