Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Review of Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN joined Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob started off the report by sharing about an unknown John Lennon interview, that includes a unleased song, will be auctioned off in Denmark. The Emmy’s are this weekend, and Bob Saget remembers his close friend Norm Macdonald. Dean shared about filling in for Ana Belaval on “Around Town” on Chicago City cruises. Then Dean shared his reviews of Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho”, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “Chicago Party Aunt”, and more!
Click for more.)