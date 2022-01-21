Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Meat Loaf

FILE – Rock star Meat Loaf is photographed with Blondie lead singer Deborah Harry at the party for the premiere of the movie “Roadie”, June 12, 1980 in New York. Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” has died at age 74. A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night, Jan. 20, 2022. “Bat Out of a Hell,” his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman, came out in 1977 and became one of the bestselling records in history. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean reminisced on the life of the Meat Loaf who died last night at the age of 74. They discussed the rock legend’s album, “Bat Out of Hell,” his role in, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and even his early career opening for Cheap Trick. Dean then shared details on Adele’s tearful message to fans as she postponed her Las Vegas residency, Elton John’s Farewell Tour, the sequel to “A Christmas Story,” and more!

