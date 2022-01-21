Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Meat Loaf

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean reminisced on the life of the Meat Loaf who died last night at the age of 74. They discussed the rock legend’s album, “Bat Out of Hell,” his role in, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and even his early career opening for Cheap Trick. Dean then shared details on Adele’s tearful message to fans as she postponed her Las Vegas residency, Elton John’s Farewell Tour, the sequel to “A Christmas Story,” and more!
