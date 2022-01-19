Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Chicago cartoonist and television personality, Bill Jackson

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean pay respects to creator and host of “The BJ and Dirty Dragon Show” and “Gigglesnort Hotel,” Bill Jackson, who died yesterday. The Chicagoan was 86. Bob and Dean also talk about Louie Anderson’s hospitalization for blood cancer, the Grammys being moved to April in Las Vegas, Daniel Radcliffe playing “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku biopic, and more!
