Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Betty White

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
Posted: / Updated:

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 11: Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the 2015 TV Land Awards at Saban Theatre on April 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

WGN’s Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news and gossip from Hollywood. Dean played a clip from one of the interview he did with the late Betty White, who died last week at the age of 99. He also had some audio from an “overserved” Andy Cohen, who co-hosted New Year’s Eve festivities on CNN. Bob and Dean discussed Spider-Man, Daniel Craig, and more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular