Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Betty White

WGN’s Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news and gossip from Hollywood. Dean played a clip from one of the interview he did with the late Betty White, who died last week at the age of 99. He also had some audio from an “overserved” Andy Cohen, who co-hosted New Year’s Eve festivities on CNN. Bob and Dean discussed Spider-Man, Daniel Craig, and more!
