Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Jimmy Buffet’s health update, the death of Ray Stevenson, when we could see “Fast & Furious” spin-offs, and more real estate news from Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They also share details about the “West Side Story” rehearsal at Lyric Opera, Dean’s interview with Mark Hamill, and another addition to the Illinois State Fair lineup.

