Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Rick Kogan, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details about Ravinia’s summer lineup and his interview with musician, Daryl Hall. He also talked about Alec Baldwin’s return to acting and hos Oscar predictions.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Ravinia’s lineup, Alec Baldwin, and Daryl Hall
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
