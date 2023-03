Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about of the featured acts coming to Ravinia this summer. Dean also has details on the “Monk” reunion movie that is coming out, Lindsey Lohan’s pregnancy announcement, and the passing of singer Bobby Caldwell and long time Roy Leonard producer Andy Perez.

