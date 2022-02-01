Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Rachel Maddow’s hiatus, Elton John’s tour, and a tribute to Bob Saget

Sam Rubin, entertainment anchor for the KTLA Morning News, filled in for Dean Richards as he joined Bob Sirott to discuss the tribute to Bob Saget at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. The tribute was filled with celebrities honoring the late Bob Saget including John Stamos, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Mayer, and many others. Later they shared details on Rachel Maddow’s hiatus, Elton John’s tour coming to Chicago, and more!
Click for more.)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter