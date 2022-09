Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about the Taylor Swift lawsuit, Wendy Williams’ decision to check into a health center, and Cardi B’s donation to her old school. They also discuss Jimmy Kimmel’s apology to Quinta Brunson, Brian Baumgartner’s cookbook, and Dean’s interview with Sean Kanan.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction