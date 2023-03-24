Queen + Adam Lambert perform during the tour opener at the United Center on Thursday, June 19, 2014 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Queen and Adam Lambert concert announcement, why Beyoncé split from Adidas, Olivia Wilde’s new tattoo, and Courtney Cox’s Hollywood star. They also share details about new shows to watch, things to do this weekend, and Dean’s movie review of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”