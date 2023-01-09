Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Prince Harry’s interview on “60 Minutes.” They also discuss the weekend box office numbers, another Jeremy Renner update, and the breakup of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Prince Harry, Kylie Jenner, and Jeremy Renner
by: Hayley Boyd
