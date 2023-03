Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Pitchfork and Lollapalooza lineups and the White House Arts Awards. They also share details about Amanda Bynes’ health condition, who will be the new co-host on “Dancing with the Stars,” Dean’s interview with Kiefer Sutherland, and Dean’s upcoming story on this Thursday’s 9 p.m. news.

