Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean discussed the auction of Betty White’s personal items, Ed Sheeran’s new recording strategy, and new music from Pink Floyd. They also shared Dean’s interview with Sean Hayes and what to watch this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Pink Floyd, Betty White, and Ed Sheeran
by: Hayley Boyd
