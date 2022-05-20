Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dave Chappelle attacker has been charged with stabbing his roommate, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran welcome babies, Dean gives his review of To Kill a Mockingbird now playing at the Nederlander Theatre, things to do this weekend, and more!
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Person who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with stabbing of his roommate
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Dave Chappelle appears during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)