Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the MTV Music Awards nominations, the death of Paul Sorvino, and Joni Mitchell’s return to the stage. They also shared details about Chris Cuomo’s upcoming interview on NewsNation, who will host ‘Jeopardy,’ a possible Green Day concert at the Metro, and how you could spend the night in BTS’ apartment.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction