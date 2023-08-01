Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean to talk about a police report that was filed for Cardi B’s incident, the death of Angus Cloud, and Dean’s interview with Ice Cube and Ayo Edebiri. He also shares details about the return of Lady Gaga’s Jazz show and the death of Paul Reubens.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction