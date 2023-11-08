Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about who is the new “Sexiest Man Alive,” more SAG-AFTRA negotiations, and Gal Godot’s screenings of life in Hamas during war. They also share details about the new Betty Boop musical, Dean’s interview with David Foster, and what’s new on streaming services.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction